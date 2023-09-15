Russian theater and film actress Nastasya Samburskaya showed her figure in disposable underwear for medical procedures. The corresponding stories appeared on her Instagram (the social network is banned in Russia; it belongs to the company Meta, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and is banned).

The 36-year-old celebrity posted a series of photos and videos in which she appeared during health procedures in a sanatorium. In one of the pictures, the star was lying in the bathroom in a transparent lilac top, a plastic cap and green thongs. “I continue to treat my nerves. This time with water procedures,” she explained.

At the same time, the celebrity demonstrated a toned body with six-pack abs in the abdomen, and covered her chest with her hand. “Girl: show me the Maldives. Woman: I’ll go to a sanatorium,” she signed ironically.

In August, Samburskaya also showed her figure in underwear. In the posted frames, the 36-year-old celebrity posed by the window in a black bralette made of thick fabric and leather panties with parts in the form of belts on the sides. At the same time, the star let her hair down and did her makeup, emphasizing her eyes with black arrows and brown shadows with glitter and adding pink gloss to her lips.