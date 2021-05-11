Russian actress and singer Nastasya Samburskaya complained about the repairs that have been going on in her new apartment for several years and burst into tears. This is reported by the StarHit portal.

The star of the television series posted a video in the story, in which she showed a poor-quality arrangement, but did not name the contractor. “Again, a person with a squint decided to center everything on his own? They also made a chrome plug in the sink, brushed steel faucet, and black accessories, ”the actress complained.

In addition, Samburskaya found an air conditioning unit in the laundry room. Holes remained on the walls throughout the apartment, which the repairmen covered with plastic covers. “What kind of nerves do you need to withstand all this? They just riddled the whole apartment without thinking! And I’m not saving! This is a well-known Moscow company with a rich track record, ”the singer wondered.

As the newspaper writes, Samburskaya has no luck with furniture. So, the company that assembled a wardrobe for her in the hallway made a mistake with the measurements. The chairs she ordered came defective, and the door of the wine cabinet was broken during transportation.

The actress said last year that her new apartment was cursed. According to Samburskaya, she has not been able to complete the repair work for about three years. At the same time, she has already changed several teams.