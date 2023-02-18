Alexandre Padilha participated in the Gaviões da Fiel parade and Margareth Menezes sang in Galo da Madrugada; see records

Politicians also got into the carnival revelry. Ministers, congressmen, mayors and governors shared photos and videos on social networks in sambodromes, electric trios and street blocks. After 2 years of the pandemic, many celebrated the opportunity to celebrate.

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha (PT) participated in the Gaviões da Fiel Samba School parade, the last to enter the Anhembi Sambadrome on the 1st day of parades in São Paulo. He was accompanied by his wife, Thássia Alves, and the couple’s daughter, Melissa.

The minister also shared a video of his participation.

Watch (3min27s):

The Minister of Culture, Margareth Menezes, participated in Galo da Madrugada, in Pernambuco. She rose in the trio and sang hits like “Dandalunda” It is “Pharaoh”. He also took pictures alongside singers Pabllo Vittar and Juliette.

Watch (57s):

the senator Randolph Rodrigues (Rede-AP), leader of the government in Congress, accompanied the parade of a samba school in Amapá, Maracatu da Favela. with the plot “Resistance is slumming”, the association portrayed the story of a resistant black woman.

“Exciting to see the joy of the people with the return of Carnival. Our artists put on a real show on Avenida Ivaldo Veras. Our culture sung to the rhythm of samba and happiness. Congratulations to all the schools and their players, who made the show happen”, said the congressman.

The mayor of Salvador, Bruno Reis (União Brasil), which was called “delight” by Anitta during the passage of the singer’s block in the capital of Bahia, shared a video dancing to a carnival hit “Zona de Perigo”, by Léo Santana.

Watch (39s):

Below are other records of politicians in the revelry: