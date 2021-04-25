In the last hours, an alleged human trafficking network by the Sambil Model organization has been uncovered. Director Jenni Lorena Rosales was detained at the Maiquetía International airport last Friday before leaving the country for the Dominican Republic.

What happened to the agency?

The attorney general of the regime, Tarek William Saab, expanded the information on the alleged treatment of people and the people involved in the case. There are also Ana Victoria Meneses, Antonio José Parada and Fabio Enríquez González. He explained that Meneses was in charge of recruiting people, and Parada and González were the organizers.

“Case of TRAFFICKING IN PERSONS linked to the Sambil Model agency of 03/18/2021: there, in addition to the detainee Jenni Rosales, arrest warrants were issued against: Ana Victoria Meneses (captor), Antonio Parada and Fabio González (organizers and financiers).All these subjects made up a criminal network of human trafficking and sexual exploitation already dismantled by the Public Ministry in its defense of the dignity of the Venezuelan woman and family.”, The attorney general published last Saturday on his personal Twitter account.

The Sambil Model company is an agency that runs a model contest annually so that they become the image of the chain of shopping centers.