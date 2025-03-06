

03/06/2025



Updated at 8:46 p.m.





Sambi Lokonga aims to be the great novelty in the next list of summoned of the Seville FC. The Belgian midfielder has already recovered from his injury and has fully reintegrated himself in the group dynamics. Now he seeks to have in the last days of the championship the continuity with which he has not had his physical problems to date. Will also pretend to show the level according to the sports direction it leads Victor Orta Do what is necessary to continue beyond June in the club, something that the footballer himself has expressed that he would like to happen.

Sambi Lokonga arrived yielding from arsenal Last summer to Sevilla. The nervous picture was saved Purchase option worth twelve million euros. The midfielder worked under García Pimienta since his arrival in the middle of July, but this campaign has not been lucky with the injuries.

In fact, it could no longer be available for the first league match against UD Las Palmas for suffering an injury during the final stretch of the preseason. He would recover in the face of the third day, debut and take place with a position in the eleven, but caused a loss of injury just a couple of weeks later. I would enjoy some continuity until in December again it would cause decline in a game due to injury. Again he was available until he fell injured after the duel against Getafe, a mishap that now seems to have recovered.

Brakes at your level

Four injuries in their seven months as Sevillista who have done get lost ten of the 26 days of LaLiga EA Sports, more than a third of the competition. However, provided it has been available has been used by García Pimienta (mainly as a starter) with the exception of the match against Villarreal of the second day when the footballer saw the entire game from the bench when leaving his first injury. The level offered by the player He has made Belgium’s absolute selection called him rows During his stay in Seville playing the second game as an international career after four years.









Sambi Lokonga, from 25 yearshe has publicly recognized that he would like to remain in the club beyond June. The current economic situation that Sevilla passes makes it difficult for the club to cope with the purchase option agreed with Arsenal without ruling out that the nervous team can look for other formulas to make the midfielder’s desire viable.