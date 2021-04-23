AdvertisingSo Paulo (AFP)

Brazil Olympic coach Andre Jardin revealed that he wants to include Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar in his team, which is preparing to defend his title as champion of the football competition, in the Olympic Games scheduled in Tokyo from July 23 to August 8.

The Brazilian team, led by Neymar, was crowned the title in the last edition in Rio de Janeiro, by defeating Germany by penalty shootout, noting that the Brazilian star scored the decisive kick in the final match, awarding the first title to his country in the history of his Olympic participation.

“Since we want the strongest possible team to participate, Neymar is one of the main pillars,” said the coach of the Olympic team. However, any participation by Neymar in the “Seleção” ranks needs the approval of the French capital club, because the latter is not obliged to free his player in a competition not recognized by the federation International football, which is the case of the Olympic football competition. Neymar’s chances of participating in the Olympic Games are considered slim, as he will defend the colors of the national team in the South American Cup of Nations “Copa America” ​​from June 13 to July 11, while the football competition begins in the games only ten days later, and ends Two days after the start of the new season in the French League.

It is noteworthy that the Olympic football match has placed Brazil in a difficult group alongside Germany, Cote d’Ivoire and Saudi Arabia. It is noteworthy that each Olympic team will consist of 18 players, including 3 over 23 years old.