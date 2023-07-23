Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/22/2023 – 17:10 Share

The rhythm in the shed at Estação Primeira de Mangueira, in Cidade do Samba, Rio’s port region, is strong. Everything to get ready for the 2024 carnival, which will honor an important character in the history of verde e rosa: the singer Alcione.

Carnival designer Annik Salmon said that the floats for the 2023 carnival have already been dismantled and the hardware that will be used in the assembly of the cars for 2024 has been separated. For two weeks, the shed team has been working on the process of structural mechanics for the floats.

On another front, she and Guilherme Estevão, who form the carnival duo, designed costume prototypes and some have already begun to be made in the workshop set up in the shed. “The studio is in full swing with everyone working. It’s turning out really beautiful,” she said excitedly to Brazil Agency, adding that costumes are the majority and are intended for components enrolled in community wings. The rest, which are those relating to the commercial wings, are produced off-site. “It’s all on the right schedule,” she said.

Annik explained that anxiety is well controlled at this stage, but that should change towards the end of the development of the 2024 carnival. In a car it’s the same thing, so it’s very pleasant and doesn’t make you anxious because it’s nice to see everything taking shape. Anxiety starts at the end, for me in the personal process, when practically everything is ready and the day of the show arrives, having to deliver things, having to pack [as fantasias e os carros]all together and at the same time, but now when we are creating it is very good and I don’t get anxious”, she reported.

Because of the parties in June and July, Alcione’s schedule is intense and, therefore, contact with the carnival team is less, contrary to what it was when the carnival designers were developing the plot, but in August it should change and some meetings are already planned, between the duo of choreographers from the front committee Karina Dias and Lucas Maciel and the honoree. “With us they are here [no barracão] every day exchanging ideas on how the front commission can be. They had no contact with Alcione, which I think is very important to have, ”she revealed.

Samba

The samba competition on the court will start, according to Annik, on September 2nd. Now it is still in the creation phase of the composers. The carnival designer said that most of the competing sambas must be delivered at the beginning of the selection process. “They [compositores] leave it to come towards the end and bring the samba ready. The ones that came so far were just the lyrics for us to see if it’s in line with the plot proposal. We didn’t hear a complete samba”, he said.

The identity of singer Alcione with Estação Primeira de Mangueira is proof that one does not need to be born in the same city where a samba school conducts its activities to feel part of that universe. No wonder Mangueira decided to pay homage to the woman from Maranhão as a character in the 2024 plot: A Voz Negra do Amanhã.

Those who work with Alcione know about her involvement with Verde e Rosa and with the Morro de Mangueira community. Even at baptisms, weddings, in short, family parties, the singer is usually present. For this reason, carnival makers believe that the homage to brown, as it is called, was an old request from the school’s members.

“She chose this place. She is a person who was not born in Morro da Mangueira, she was born in Maranhão, but it is as if she were the offspring of this hill. This identification she has is very strong and whether or not Mangueira has become a little more Maranhão, thanks to Alcione”, completed the school’s carnival designer to the side. Brazil Agency, at the time of the official release of the plot.

Alcione’s proximity to Mangueira doesn’t stop there. The school chose the 95th birthday, on April 28, to officially launch the 2024 storyline. “Thank God, this time she accepted, which, for us, is an honor. It has been a very enjoyable process, because she is also following along. We have a lot of support, not only from Alcione, but from the whole family, her employees and assistants”, said Guilherme Estevão.

When she learned that it was the theme for 2024, the singer was moved by the tribute that came just when she completes 50 years of her career. Alcione even went so far as to say that Mangueira is in her history and in her life to the point of thinking that even her blood is green and pink, referring to the colors of Estação Primeira.

Maranhao

Alcione’s home state will be featured in the plot to show the artist’s immersion in the popular culture that accompanied her throughout her time. There will be the beliefs, the religious festivals dedicated to São João, São Pedro and São Marçal and the traditional ones like the Tambor de Crioula, defined as cultural heritage of Brazil, which is a dance of African origin in devotion to São Benedito. The public will see a representation of Bumba Meu Boi, also a Maranhão tradition.

In his artistic career, the plot will recall his musical training, including the piston, an instrument that he used a lot in his performances at night in Rio after his move to Rio de Janeiro. Before, the first contact with music in the city was as a salesperson at the Império dos Discos store. Then came the contests for freshmen and shows in nightclubs in Rio.

The love for Mangueira emerged in Maranhão, the baianas wing of the school in school parades, portrayed in magazines, caught his attention. When she arrived in Rio, she got closer to the school’s components and also started to participate in the fashion shows.

Since 1987, he has been at the head of the junior school Mangueira do Amanhã, which runs artistic workshops and training courses for masters of ceremonies and flag bearers, baianas and drum masters throughout the year. This is Alcione’s way of reinforcing the school’s future through children from her own community. All of this will be on display at Marquês de Sapucaí to involve the public and brighten the hearts of Mangueirenses.

Tuiuti

Paraíso do Tuiuti, following its tradition, will present a theme related to the culture of black people. This time the tribute is to João Cândido in the plot Glória ao Almirante Negro!, developed by the carnival artist Jack Vasconcelos.

João Cândido was a Brazilian sailor who participated in the fight against mistreatment, poor diet and the lashes suffered by his colleagues on the vessels, which is why he became known as Almirante Negro.

The carnival designer recalled that in 2018, the school of São Cristóvão, in the north of Rio, the school won the runner-up in the Special Group with the plot that highlighted the 130 years of the Golden Law. Now, on his return to the association, Jack develops another theme that represents a history of resistance and liberation of the black people.

Jack said that the theme was a suggestion from the president of Tuiuti, Renato Thor, who had read about the subject and would like to see it on the avenue. “It is a plot with the face of the school. After a few long months of research, I wrote the synopsis, we developed the plot logo, now we are finalizing the school costume prototypes. Once again, I think we will be very happy to exalt the theme of a black hero on the Avenue”, told the carnival designer to Brazil Agency.

The plot, according to Jack, portrays the story of the Black Admiral, João Cândido, having freedom as the starting point of the plot. “He fought for it. We are talking, of course, about his birthplace, the Revolta da Chibata, the various historical events involving his trajectory ”, he revealed.

For the carnival designer, one of the highlights of the Tuiuti parade in 2024 will be samba. “The school traditionally brings good sambas to Marquês de Sapucaí. With a theme like that, we will have a beautiful work, for sure ”, he pointed out. The community was satisfied with the choice of theme. “The plot is the face of Tuiuti. The school likes this theme. Paraíso was runner-up in 2018, questioning the 130 years of the Lei Áurea. Now the time has come for us to be champions”, he bet.

Youth

The last school to publicize the 2024 plot, Mocidade Independente de Padre Miguel chose to take Brazilianness to the avenue and goes from “Ask for cashews and I’ll give you cashews!”. The delay in disclosing the theme, just over a month later than expected, was due to a dispute in the association’s internal politics that ended in a court decision, preventing the election of a new board and the announcement of the plot. The launch only took place on June 28, after the reversal of this part of the impediment by the justice.

Mocidade will be the first of the Special Group to enter the avenue on Carnival Monday on February 12th with the plot signed by carnival designer Marcus Ferreira and by journalist and writer Fábio Fabato, author of the synopsis.

Marcus Ferreira told Brazil Agency who is confident in the lightness of the theme to involve the public despite it being the beginning of the second day of the shows, when the stands need to get excited.

The author of the synopsis told Brazil Agency days after the launch, which was apprehensive, the period in which the court decision was still fully valid, despite the plot being ready to be released. “People started demanding a lot, saying that only Mocidade had no plot. For those of us who already knew what the plot was and had been working on it for at least two, three months, we kept thinking it had to come out soon”, said Fabato.

According to the journalist, after ranking 11th in 2023, Mocidade is in a period in which it needs to rebuild itself and the plot will bring the style of a carnival artist who was responsible for memorable school parades. “We went to drink at Fernando Pinto’s fountain, who was a great Mocidade carnival artist in the 1980s and treated the school in a tropicalist way. We had this idea of ​​making the plot about the cashew fruit, which is absolutely Brazilian, as opposed to the banana, which is not Brazilian. We joked that it’s biting the cashew meat and feeling the taste of Brazil”, he added.

Unexpected

The lightness of the plot is present even in the appearance of the idea of ​​using cashew as a plot. “I even had other ideas, but it was a plot that came up with a feeling. I was on the beach reading some articles and a chestnut vendor passed by. I kept looking and I said cashew nuts. At the time, I went online to see what this fruit represents for us and I was enchanted by the story and I said wow, this is the face of Mocidade. The next day I brought it to school and they immediately began to understand that it would be a path that we would follow for next year’s carnival”, revealed the carnival designer about the origin of the choice of plot.

The carnival team liked the school’s reaction to the plot “I received many messages from the independents and from many people from the carnival praising precisely this freshness. It is a plot that transmits joy for the theme”, pointed out Marcus Ferreira.

The delay in announcing the plot was a concern, but now the schedule is developing with the process of creating the sambas. “The school is on time to walk well. The idea is that there will be a very happy samba, very uplifting. We’re going to ask that of the composers. May they be inspired by this tropicalist thing about cashew”, commented Fabato.