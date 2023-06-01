Buenos Aires (AFP)

The Brazilian national team, with ten players, ended the career of its Tunisian counterpart in the FIFA U-20 World Cup held in Argentina, in the final price, when it defeated it 4-1, at the “Ciudad de la Plata” stadium.

Marcos Leonardo scored “11 from a penalty kick”, captain Andre Santos “31, 90 + 10”, and Matthews Martins “90 + 1” and “90 + 11” scored the goals of Brazil, which played a full round with ten players, after its defense pole Robert Renan was sent off in the minute. 45.

On the other hand, Djibril Othman scored the only goal for Tunisia in the thirteenth minute of stoppage time.

Brazil decided the outcome of the match in its first half, so it opened the scoring early with a penalty kick, which Santos striker Leonardo snatched when he took advantage of a wrong ball from defender Ali Saudi to his goalkeeper Idris Al-Arfawi, who tried to disperse it, so the Brazilian striker was hindered inside the area, so he pushed her himself strong inside the goal «11». , which is Leonardo’s fourth goal in the tournament, joining Italy striker Cesare Casadi at the top of the scorers’ list.

Vasco de Gama midfielder Andre Santos strengthened Brazil’s lead, with a powerful shot with his right from close range, following a pass on a “plate of gold” from Leonardo behind the defense inside the area, which he housed to the right of goalkeeper Arfawi (31).

Brazil received a painful blow by expelling its defense pole and the Russian St. Petersburg club, Renan, after he obstructed the Egyptian Al-Ahly striker, Mohamed El-Dawy, the moment he was alone with Palmeiras goalkeeper Kiki Pereira (45).

The Tunisian national team rushed at the beginning of the second half, in search of a tie, by exploiting the numerical shortage of its Brazilian counterpart, but without effectiveness, except for a shot by French Lyon midfielder Shem Jebali from the edge of the area, which goalkeeper Pereira pushed into a corner that did not bear fruit (68), and headed for the substitute striker St. Frenchman Etienne Jibril Othman, following a pass by Al-Jabali, passed next to the right post «70».

The substitute, the coastal star striker, Raqi Al-Awni, succeeded in reducing the difference, when he received a ball behind the defense from Al-Dhawi inside the area, so he prepared it for himself on his right thigh, and hit it with the right foot to the right of goalkeeper Pereira «77», but it was canceled after resorting to the video assistant referee on the grounds of a handball. On the Tunisian striker before the shot.

Watford midfielder Matthews Martins, Leonardo’s replacement, dealt the final blow to Tunisia by scoring the third goal, following a quick counterattack, as a result of which he received a ball inside the area from midfielder Vasco de Gama, which he followed with his right from close range into the goal (90 + 1).

Commander Santos concluded the festival with a fourth replica of the third, from a quick counterattack, after which he passed a ball from substitute Giovanni from the middle of the stadium, so he set off and hit it from the edge of the area in the far left corner of the goalkeeper Arfaoui «90 + 10», and Othman scored the goal of honor for Tunisia, taking advantage of «Darbaka». In front of the goal in the 13th minute of stoppage time.

It is the first time that the Tunisian national team has reached the final price of the Youth World Cup, and Tunisia succeeded in booking its ticket to the final price, as one of four teams that finished the first round in third place, benefiting from France’s victory over Honduras 1-3 in the last third round of Group Six competitions. .

Tunisia finished the first round in third place in Group E, with three points, from a 3-0 victory over Iraq in the second round, and two losses against England in the first round and Uruguay in the third round, with one score 0-1, and Brazil will meet in the quarter-finals with Israel.

Colombia also reached the quarter-finals, by defeating Slovakia with five goals by Oscar Cortes (48 and 90 + 4), Jasir Asprea (50), and Thomas Angel Gutierrez (52 and 63), against a goal by Timotee Yambor (87). And the Italian Casadi with four goals.