SAW announces that Samba de Amigo: Virtual Party is available from today on Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest Pro And Meta Quest 2. For a limited period of time, all those who purchase the game will receive the song as a bonus The Vampire Of Virtual Singer. Furthermore, it will be possible to download the DLC for free.”MATSUKENSAMBAII style costume” and the “Meta Quest Pack 3“.

We leave you now with the launch trailer, below which you can find further details on the game thanks to the press release released by the company. Good vision!

Samba de Amigo: Virtual Party – Launch Trailer

Samba de Amigo: Virtual Party™️ is now available on Meta Quest SEGA’s celebrated rhythm game series drags players into an unforgettable VR dance party Today SEGA® released Samba de Amigo: Virtual Party for Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest Pro and Meta Quest 2 platforms! Watch the launch trailer here. Dance and rock out to stoic songs from artists like the Jonas Brothers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Ariana Grande and more, now in virtual reality! And those who own Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest Pro can try the MR Party experience and transform their room into a disco, or experiment with the MR Multiverse and explore different versions of their world. Starting today, for a limited time, by purchasing Samba de Amigo: Virtual Party on MetaStore you can download the very popular song “The Vampire” by Virtual Singer! On the store you can also download a “MATSUKENSAMBAII style costume” and the “Meta Quest 3 Pack” for free. Deluxe digital edition available for purchase Those who choose to purchase the acclaimed digital deluxe edition of Samba de Amigo: Virtual Party (MSRP $39.99) on the Meta Store will receive the following content: The standard edition of the game

Sonic the Hedgehog™️ Music Pack “Open Your Heart” from Sonic Adventure™ “Reach For The Stars (Re-Colors)” from Sonic Colors™: Ultimate “I’m Here” from Sonic Frontiers™

SEGA music pack “Baka Mitai (Taxi Driver Edition)” by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio “Go Go Cheer Girl!” from Space Channel 5™: Part 2 “Rhythm Thief Theme” from Rhythm Thief and the Emperor’s Treasure™

Sonic the Hedgehog Costume and Accessory Pack

Tails costume and accessory pack

Super Monkey Ball™️ costume and accessory pack

Puyo Puyo™️ Accessory Pack

Space Channel 5 costume and accessory pack Additionally, the following downloadable content can be purchased individually on the Meta Store: Sonic the Hedgehog Music Pack (MSRP $4.99)

SEGA Music Pack (MSRP $4.99)

Japanese Music Pack (MSRP $4.99) “Kaikai Kitan” by Eve “MATSUKEN SAMBA II” by Ken Matsudaira “KING” by GUMI

K-Pop Music Pack (MSRP $4.99) “Dynamite” by BTS “Permission to Dance” by BTS “Cupid (Twin Version) – Sped-Up” by FIFTY FIFTY

Virtual Singer Music Pack (MSRP $2.99) “Good-bye declaration” “phony”

The standard digital edition is also available (MSRP $29.99). Things Samba de Amigo: Virtual Party The original SEGA™ rhythm game turned into a cult classic when it hit arcades in 1999, and a year later it became a great excuse to buy the SEGA Dreamcast. Now, more than twenty years later, SEGA has decided to bring the charm and immersive magic of virtual reality to the explosion of joy and maracas that is the original game, allowing players to dance and shoot poses to the rhythm of 40 songs by most popular genres in the company of Amigo! It’s time to let loose in virtual reality with smooth controls that make the game fun for everyone.

in virtual reality with smooth controls that make the game fun for everyone. Dance to 40 hit songs of the most popular genres and with others coming with post-launch DLC!

of the most popular genres and with others coming with post-launch DLC! Test your technique in a series of challenges and minigames.

in a series of challenges and minigames. Show off your style customizing your character with unique costumes and accessories.

customizing your character with unique costumes and accessories. Let loose on the dance floor with 8 other players and 12 Amigos online in Fiesta mode in the world.

with 8 other players and 12 Amigos online in Fiesta mode in the world. Show the world what you can do climbing the online rankings. For more information on the title, visit the official website: sambadeamigo.sega.com.

Source: SAW