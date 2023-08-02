SAW announced a new iteration for the series Samba de Amigo on Apple Arcadethat is to say Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go. The rhythm game will come to the platform and will be playable on MacOS and iOS via Apple’s subscription service from next August 29th. Party-To-Go will contain 40 tracks including some exclusives:

Lady Gaga’s Edge of Glory

“DADDY” by PSY

“The Walker” by Fitz and the Tantrums

This is the third game in development since SAW for the relaunch of the series, after Party Central announced for Nintendo Switch and the as yet unofficially named version announced for Meta Quest.

Here are some pictures of Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go.

Source: SAW Street Gematsu