Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go was announced by SEGA for the subscription platform Apple Arcadeand already has one exit date official: the game will be available on iOS devices from August 29th.

In short, just a few months after the announcement of Samba de Amigo: Party Central for Nintendo Switch, which we tried a few weeks ago, the franchise seems destined to land on various platforms.

In the case of Party-To-Go the experience will include forty songs at launchthree of which are exclusive, and more tracks to come later, we imagine at no additional cost considering that it is a title intended for the Apple Arcade service.