Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go was announced by SEGA for the subscription platform Apple Arcadeand already has one exit date official: the game will be available on iOS devices from August 29th.
In short, just a few months after the announcement of Samba de Amigo: Party Central for Nintendo Switch, which we tried a few weeks ago, the franchise seems destined to land on various platforms.
In the case of Party-To-Go the experience will include forty songs at launchthree of which are exclusive, and more tracks to come later, we imagine at no additional cost considering that it is a title intended for the Apple Arcade service.
A long adventure
Samba de Amigo made its debut way back in 1999, with a coin-op belonging to the SEGA line-up from the golden era of arcades, characterized by the presence of two controller in the shape of maracas through which to play the lines as they appeared on the screen.
Successfully ported to the Dreamcast in 2000, the brand had to wait several years to make its return to the Wii in 2008. Recently we are witnessing a real raise of this intellectual property, which certainly deserves to be known by today’s public.
