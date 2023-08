SAW shares on the net a new trailer for Samba de Amigo: Party Central which shows us the characters that will be available within the game. It’s a matter of Amigo, Linda, Rio, Max, Rudolph, Bingo and Bongo, Chumba, Wanba and Amiga.

We remind you that Samba de Amigo: Party Central will be available on Nintendo Switch from next August 29th.

Samba de Amigo: Party Central – Character Trailer

Source: SAW Street Gematsu