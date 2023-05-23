SAW has unveiled the release date for Samba de Amigo: Party Central, also announcing the contents of the Digital Deluxe edition. The title will be available in Europe starting from next August 29 exclusively on Nintendo Switch. If we decide to purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition via Nintendo eShop at the introductory price of €49.99, we will receive the following content in addition to the base game:

The party will kick off on August 29 with Samba de Amigo: Party Central™, coming to Nintendo Switch™ Become the VIP of the party by pre-ordering the Digital Deluxe Edition on Nintendo eShop today! Milan, 23 May 2023 – SEGA®️ today announced that the digital editions of its upcoming action and rhythm game, Samba de Amigo: Party Central, are now available for pre-order on Nintendo Switch, via Nintendo eShop. Furthermore, SEGA has revealed that Samba de Amigo: Party Central will officially release on Nintendo Switch in the west on August 29, 2023! Digital Deluxe Edition details revealed By purchasing the Digital Deluxe Edition of Samba de Amigo: Party Central(RRP: €49.99) in the Nintendo eShop you get: the Standard edition of the game

special costumes inspired by Sonic and Tails from the Sonic the Hedgehog™ series; Space Channel 5; Super Monkey Ball™️; And Puyo Puyo™️! The digital Standard edition of the game is also available for pre-order (MSRP: €39.99). For more information about the game, including details on where players can pre-order the physical edition, check out the complete list with the 40 songs included in the game upon release, please visit the official site at https://sambadeamigo.sega.com/! Information on Samba de Amigo: Party Central It's time to let loose on stage in this fast-paced and colorful rhythm and action game featuring smooth Joy-Con controls that make the game fun for everyone. Dance to 40 hit songs of the most popular genres and with more to come with post-launch DLC! Test your technique in a series of mini-games and challenges. Show off your style customizing your character with unique costumes and accessories. Let loose on the dance floor with up to 7 players online in Fiesta Mode in the world! Show the world what you can do climbing the online leaderboards.

Source: SAW