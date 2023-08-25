SAW announced a new add-on dedicated to the world of K-Pop that will be released for Samba de Amigo: Party Central. The K-Pop Pack will be available starting next September 27 at the introductory price of €4.99. The songs contained within are:

“ Dynamite by BTS

by BTS “ Permission to Dance by BTS

by BTS “Cupid (Twin Version) – Sped-Up” of FIFTY FIFTY

I remind you that Samba de Amigo: Party Central will be available in Europe starting next year August 29th exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can find out more details about the additional content that will be released for the game in our previous article.

BTS and FIFTY FIFTY Enter Samba de Amigo: Party Central™️ on September 27 The K-Pop Music Pack will be released as paid DLC next month Milan, 25 August 2023 – Today SEGA®️ announced that a new K-Pop music pack featuring world-renowned artists BTS and FIFTY FIFTY will be released as paid downloadable content (DLC) for Samba de Amigo: Party Central on September 27th! Samba de Amigo: Party Central will be released on Nintendo Switch™️ on August 29th. The K-Pop Music Pack includes the following popular songs: “Dynamite” by BTS

“Permission to Dance” by BTS

“Cupid (Twin Version) – Sped-Up” by FIFTY FIFTY This pack adds to a growing list of downloadable content slated for Samba de Amigo: Party Central. To recap, the announced DLCs include the following: August 29th Sonic the Hedgehog™️ Music Pack (recommended price €4.99) “Open Your Heart” from Sonic Adventure™ “Reach For The Stars (Re-Colors)” from Sonic Colours™: Ultimate “I’m Here” from Sonic Frontiers™

(recommended price €4.99) Japanese Music Pack (recommended price €4.99) “Kaikai Kitan” by Eve “MATSUKEN SAMBA II” by Ken Matsudaira “KING” by GUMI

(recommended price €4.99) September 27th SEGA Music Pack (recommended price €4.99) “Baka Mitai (Taxi Driver Edition)” by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio “Go Go Cheer Girl!” from Space Channel 5™: Part 2 “Rhythm Thief Theme” from Rhythm Thief and the Emperor’s Treasure™

K-Pop Music Pack (recommended price €4.99) “Dynamite” by BTS “Permission to Dance” by BTS “Cupid (Twin Version) – Sped-Up” by FIFTY FIFTY

*The SEGA Music Pack will be available for Digital Deluxe Edition owners (at no additional cost) and for individual purchase on September 27, 2023. The digital deluxe edition, available at launch on August 29, includes both the Sonic the Hedgehog music pack that the SEGA music pack (available September 27), plus the following content: The standard edition of the game

Sonic the Hedgehog Costume and Accessory Pack

Tails costume and accessory pack

Super Monkey Ball™️ Costume and Accessories Pack

Puyo Puyo™️ Accessories Pack

Space Channel 5 costume and accessory pack Also, the free playable demo of Samba de Amigo: Party Central, released last week on the US Nintendo eShop, is now available in Europe! The demo lets players experience the single-player Rhythm Game mode and includes two of the 40 songs featured in the game: Pitbull’s “Shake Senora (featuring T-Pain and Sean Paul)” and Kesha’s “TiK ToK.” More details to come on the wonderful lineup of bonus songs coming to Samba de Amigo: Party Central as DLC for Nintendo Switch, in addition to updates on Samba de Amigo Party-To-Go™️ for Apple Arcade and Samba de Amigo: Virtual Party™️ for Meta Quest. For more information, including where to pre-order the digital or physical version of the game, visit the official site at sambadeamigo.sega.com.

Source: SAW