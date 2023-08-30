SAW has released the launch trailer for Samba de Amigo: Party Centralavailable from today on Nintendo Switch. As previously anticipated, the title will have a playlist of 40 songs ranging from many different musical genres, such as dance, electronica and pop. It will be possible to increase the number of songs present thanks to a series of DLC packs that will be released over time, of which you can find more details in our previous article.

We leave you now with the launch trailer of Samba de Amigo: Party Centralwishing you a good vision as always!

Samba de Amigo: Party Central™️ takes the stage on Nintendo Switch™️

The famous series returns, charge to the maximum to turn on the party

Milan, 30 August 2023: Nintendo Switch players can start shaking maracas to the beat of Samba de Amigo: Party Central! The official launch trailer is available at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T9j1maxNVs8

Samba de Amigo: Party Central will rock classics fans, rhythm game aficionados and family party goers alike with a playlist of 40 hits from some of the world’s most popular genres, including electronic dance, pop, Latin and more.

Plus, with a huge variety of mini-games and challenges to play, tons of unique costumes and accessories to unlock and wear, and new online features to the series, including Fiesta mode in the multiplayer world, the party never ends.

Details about available game editions of Samba de Amigo: Party Central for Nintendo Switch

Digital Deluxe Edition (MSRP €49.99)

Who will purchase the digital deluxe edition of Samba de Amigo: Party Central (RRP €49.99) on Nintendo eShop you will receive the following contents:

The standard edition of the game

Sonic the Hedgehog™️ Music Pack “Open Your Heart” from Sonic Adventure™ “Reach For The Stars (Re-Colors)” from Sonic Colours™: Ultimate “I’m Here” from Sonic Frontiers™

SEGA Music Pack (Available September 27) “Baka Mitai (Taxi Driver Edition)” by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio “Go Go Cheer Girl!” from Space Channel 5™: Part 2 “Rhythm Thief Theme” from Rhythm Thief and the Emperor’s Treasure™

Sonic the Hedgehog Costume and Accessory Pack

Tails costume and accessory pack

Super Monkey Ball™️ Costume and Accessories Pack

Puyo Puyo™️ Accessories Pack

Space Channel 5 costume and accessory pack

A digital standard edition and a physical standard edition are also available (both with an MSRP of €39.99). In addition, the following downloadable content can be purchased individually from Nintendo eShop from today:

Deluxe Upgrade Bundle (RRP £11.99) Includes the additional items that the digital deluxe edition offers over the standard edition.

Sonic the Hedgehog Music Pack (RRP €4.99)

Japanese Music Pack (RRP €4.99) “Kaikai Kitan” by Eve “MATSUKEN SAMBA II” by Ken Matsudaira “KING” by GUMI

And more unannounced DLC!

For more information, including where to buy the game and plans for post-launch DLC, visit the official site at sambadeamigo.sega.com.

A Day 1* patch is available for Samba de Amigo: Party Central which includes the following contents:

Additional music tracks by Pitbull “Let’s Take a Shot” “Shake Senora (feat. T-Pain & Sean Paul)”

Improved stability and optimized usability.

Minor bug fix

*An Internet connection is required to download and install the Day 1 patch.

Information on Samba de Amigo: Party Central

It’s time to let loose on stage in this fast-paced and colorful rhythm and action game featuring smooth Joy-Con controls that make the game fun for everyone.

from the most popular genres including electronic dance, pop and latin, with more to come with post-launch DLC! Test your technique in a series of challenges and mini-games.

in a series of challenges and mini-games. Show off your style customizing your character with unique costumes and accessories.

customizing your character with unique costumes and accessories. Go wild on the dance floor with 7 other players online in Fiesta mode around the world.

with 7 other players online in Fiesta mode around the world. Show the world what you can do climbing the online leaderboards.

Samba de Amigo: Party Central is now available on Nintendo Switch.

Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go™️ is now also available to Apple Arcade subscribers.

Samba de Amigo: Virtual Party™️ will be released on Meta Quest in the fall.