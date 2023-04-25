SAW has unveiled the first wave of songs that will be featured in Samba de Amigo: Party Central, arriving in the summer. These are songs by famous artists such as Miley Cyrus, Diplo, Nicki Minaj and many others. They will be joined by the songs coming from Sonic the Hedgehogwhich we told you about in our previous article, and many other songs that will be announced in the coming months.

The songs confirmed today are the following:

“Break Free (feat. Zedd)” – Ariana Grande

“I Really Like You” – Carly Rae Jepsen

“Payback (feat. Icona Pop)” – Cheat Codes

“Let You Go (feat. Kareen Lomax)” – Diplo and TSHA

“I Will Survive (Eric Kupper Mix Extended)” – Gloria Gaynor

“I Love It” – Pop icon

“Centerfold” – J Geils Band

“Bang Bang” – Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj

“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers

“TiK ToK” – Kesha

“Panama” – Matthew

“Plastic Hearts” – Miley Cyrus

“Celebrate” – Pitbull

“The Cup of Life (La Copa de la Vida)” – Ricky Martin

“XS” – Rina Sawayama

“Bom Bom” – Sam and the Womp

“Azukita” – Steve Aoki, Daddy Yankee, Play-N-Skillz, Elvis Crespo

“Macarena (Cover)”

“Fugue (Classic)”

“La Bamba (Cover)”

We just have to wait to discover the complete line-up of songs featured in Samba de Amigo: Party Centralavailable this summer exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

Source: SAW Street Gematsu