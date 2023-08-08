SAW has unveiled the first additional content that will be released for Samba de Amigo: Party Centralcoming up Nintendo Switch. The software house has announced that a total of will be released for the game eight additional song packsthe first three will be:

Samba de Amigo: Party Central™ DLC Roadmap Reveals the Arrival of Beloved SEGA Classics and Current K-Pop Hits

First DLC packs to be released alongside the game with more to come in September

MILAN – 8 August 2023 – SEGA today announced the first details on paid downloadable content, arriving after the launch of Samba de Amigo: Party Central on Nintendo Switch™ on August 29!

With 8 music packs scheduled for launch, players will be able to turn up the volume and keep the fiesta going. Here is the schedule for the first three music packs that will be released individually:

August 29th

Sonic the Hedgehog Music Pack (recommended price €4.99) “Open Your Heart” from Sonic Adventure™ “Reach For The Stars (Re-Colors)” from Sonic Colors™: Ultimate “I’m Here” from Sonic Frontiers™!

(recommended price €4.99) Japanese Music Pack (recommended price €4.99) “Kaikai Kitan” by Eve “MATSUKEN SAMBA II” by Ken Matsudaira “KING” by Hatsune Miku

(recommended price €4.99)

September 27th

SEGA Music Pack (MSRP $4.99) “Baka Mitai (Taxi Driver Edition)” by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio “Go Go Cheer Girl!” of Space Channel 5™: Part 2 “Rhythm Thief Theme” by Rhythm Thief and the Emperor’s Treasure™

(MSRP $4.99)

September 27 will also see the release of a K-Pop music packso keep following us to find out more details.

Small reminder: The Digital Deluxe Edition, available at launch on August 29, includes, among other things, both the Sonic the Hedgehog music pack that the SEGA Music Pack!

The Digital Deluxe Edition includes:

The standard edition of the game

The Music Pack Sonic the Hedgehog

The SEGA Music Pack (out September 27)

Sonic the Hedgehog Costume and Accessory Pack

Tails Costume and Accessory Pack

Super Monkey Ball Costume and Accessory Pack

The accessory pack from Puyo Puyo

Space Channel 5 Costume and Accessory Pack

Finally, for those who decide to purchase the physical or digital standard edition of the game, a “Deluxe Upgrade Bundle” (RRP €11.99) which includes all bonus items from the digital deluxe edition!

We’ll be providing more details on the wonderful lineup of tracks coming soon on Samba de Amigo: Party Central for Nintendo Switch, as well as updates on the Apple Arcade and Meta Quest versions of the game. For more information, including where to pre-order the game, visit the official site at sambadeamigo.sega.com.