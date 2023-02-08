Samba de Amigo – Sega’s rhythm-action classic – is making a return, arriving on Switch in a flurry of musical maraca-shaking this summer.

Samba de Amigo: Party Central, as this new version will be known, takes the exuberant rhythm-action of the Dreamcast original – where the aim is essentially to orientate your maraca-ing arms into position according to the game’s whims then rhythmically shake to the Music like you’ve never shaken before – but slings in a bunch of new mini-game-like interludes as songs progress.

40 songs are promised, spanning a variety of genres, as are a bunch of cosmetics to customize your simian avatars. Additionally, Love Checker mode is back, testing your compatibility with a second player based on the accuracy of your limb-flailing, and there’s online multiplayer in World Party mode, where the goal is to keep the beat and avoid being eliminated.

Samba de Amigo: Party Central trailer.

Samba de Amigo has never really found the hardware to do its unique rhythm-action set-up justice beyond the original arcade and Dreamcast release, so it’ll be interesting to see how Switch’s Joy-Cons fare in the role of imaginary maracas.

All will be revealed when Samba de Amigo: Party Central launches for Switch this “summer”.