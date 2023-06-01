Samba de Amigo was announced for Meta Quest with a trailer shown during today’s Meta Quest Gaming Showcase: the famous rhythm game will be available in the fall on Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro.

The event, in which several titles arriving on Meta’s VR platform were presented, however, a few minutes after the unexpected announcement of Meta Quest 3, therefore revealed the debut of the classic SEGA on Meta-branded VR viewers.

“Get ready to shake your maracas like hell to celebrate the arrival of Samba de Amigo in VR this fall. Cute and colourful, SEGA’s original rhythm game turned into a cult favorite when it hit arcades in 1999, and a year later it became a great excuse to buy the Sega Dreamcast,” the press release reads.

“Now, more than twenty years later, the new chapter in the Samba de Amigo series proves to be the perfect title for VR. Let the monkey take you dancing to the hits of the best international genres with our furry Amigo, strike a pose or two and put a positive spin on your day!”

Samba de Amigo for Meta Quest will offer a smooth control system, a tracklist consisting of forty hit songs (to which new ones will be added via DLC), extra modes with challenges and mini-games, as well as many options for customizing your avatar thanks to the use of costumes and accessories.

There will also be a eight-player online multiplayer modeFiesta in the World, complete with global rankings.