SAW announced a new Samba de Amigo for the virtual reality that will come up Meta Quest 2 And Meta Quest Proas well as on the new Meta Quest 3 later in the year. Although it doesn’t have the suffix “Party Central” it is more or less the same game that will also be released on Nintendo Switch this summer in terms of content and tracklisting, but will launch in the fall in digital format.

Below we can see the announcement trailer and read more information in the press release that follows it.

Samba de Amigo – Meta Quest

Samba de Amigo™ party comes to the virtual world with Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro Reserve your digital copy now Milan, 1st June 2023 – During today's Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, SEGA® announced that Samba de Amigo is coming to Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro this fall! Those who pre-order the game before launch will exclusively receive the following in-game accessories, which they can use to customize their Amigo: A virtual replica of the Meta Quest 2 VR headset

A virtual replica of the Meta Quest controllers to replace the player's maracas Let the virtual party begin! Get ready to shake your maracas like hell to celebrate the arrival of Samba de Amigo in VR this fall. Cute and colorful, SEGA's original rhythm game turned into a cult favorite when it hit arcades in 1999, and a year later it became a great excuse to buy the Sega Dreamcast. Now, more than twenty years later, the new chapter in the Samba de Amigo series is proving to be the perfect title for VR. Get caught up in the monkey dancing to the hits of the best international genres with our furry Amigo, strike a pose or two and give a positive twist to your day! What is Samba de Amigo: It's time to let loose on stage in this fast-paced and colorful rhythm and action game featuring smooth controls that make the game fun for everyone.

Dance to 40 hit songs of the most popular genres and with more coming with post-launch DLC!

Test your technique in a series of challenges and mini-games.

Show off your style customizing your character with unique costumes and accessories.

Go wild on the dance floor with 7 other players online in Fiesta mode around the world.

Show the world what you can do climbing the online leaderboards. Samba de Amigo will be coming to Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro in Fall 2023. For more information on the title, visit the official website: sambadeamigo.sega.com.

Source: SAW via PLAION