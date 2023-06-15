SAW announced the arrival of a special collaboration between the two new titles of Samba de Amigo and the artist pit bull. To celebrate the upcoming launch of Samba de Amigo: Party Central on Nintendo Switch and of Samba de Amigo in Meta Quest the software house has collaborated with the famous American singer for the release of a pack of free songswhich will be available thanks to the Day 1 patch of both games.

Pitbull, the famous pop singer, takes the stage in Samba de Amigo: Party Central™ for Nintendo Switch and Samba de Amigo™️ for Meta Quest SEGA® partners with “Mr. Worldwide” to bring players international hits and new songs Milan, 15 June 2023 – SEGA today announced the collaboration with the famous pop icon Pitbull, who will be among the lead singers of the wildest music series there is. During the craziest party ever, players will be able to dance and pose to a playlist of Pitbull songs in Samba de Amigo: Party Central for Nintendo Switch and Samba de Amigo for Meta Quests, including: The much loved “Shake Senora (with T-Pain and Sean Paul)”!

A new track, "Let's Take a Shot," will be released as a single for Pitbull's upcoming album, Trackhouse! Both tracks will be available for both titles as part of a free Day 1 update*! The base game also includes another Pitbull hit, "Celebrate", which we already announced in a previous update. Samba de Amigo: Party Central will be released on Nintendo Switch on August 29, 2023. The release of Samba de Amigo on Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro is expected this fall, and on Meta Quest 3 later this year. For more information, including where players can pre-order the two games, visit the official website sambadeamigo.sega.com. *An internet connection is required to access the free Day 1 update. Salient features It's time to let loose in this fast-paced and colorful rhythm and action game featuring smooth controls that make the game fun for everyone.

Dance to 40 hit songs of the most popular genres and with more coming with paid DLC post-launch!

Test your technique in a variety of challenges and difficulty levels.

Show off your style customizing your character with unique costumes and accessories.

Go wild on the dance floor and play online Fiesta mode in the world!

Show the world what you can do climbing the online leaderboards.

