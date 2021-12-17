It happens in Serie D … Company forced to reverse: The announcement was ready for Saturday morning. The former mayor of Amatrice, winner with Trastevere, heavily contested because of his old affection for rivals

A marriage that does not have to be done, and that in the end, most likely, will not happen. In the strange season that the Sambenedettese is experiencing, which until a few months ago sailed in the upper floors of Serie C while now floundering in the relegation area of ​​Group F of Serie D, a daring story like the one starring Sergio Pirozzi was missing.

Second change – Choice, that of the club from the Marches, which came after the disappointing results obtained by Mauro Antonioli, who in turn had taken over from Massimo Donati. But the difficulties of the team, which is in third from last place in the standings, are mainly the result of a dramatic summer, which in a few months saw the failure of the old club chaired by Domenico Serafino, the failure to register the new club in Serie C. by Renzi, the unsuccessful attempt to register in Serie D of a new team chosen following a municipal announcement and, finally, the registration in the fourth series (thanks to yet another recourse to administrative justice) of the company of Roberto Renzi. A sporting odyssey that led the team to meet for the first training session of the season less than a week before the league debut, without a minimum of preparation.

“Pirozzi no” – Thus, entangled in the middle of the playout area, Samb decided to rely on Sergio Pirozzi, who with his Trastevere (now second in the standings) a few months ago had touched on promotion among professionals. A connoisseur of the category, and also of the San Benedetto square where he was born. Not only that, however, and right here lies the crux of the matter. The choice of Pirozzi was immediately challenged heavily by the fans, who stormed the pages of Samb and who also displayed a banner to “invite” him not to show up at the Riviera delle Palme. Reason? His affection for Ascoli, historical rival of one of the most heartfelt derby in central Italy, which however has not taken place for more than 30 years.

In the end… – Among the most re-proposed images on the net are those that portray Pirozzi cornering at the Del Duca stadium, wearing a black and white scarf around his neck and a megaphone in the role of pitcher. Expressions of affection, those of the former mayor of Amatrice (today regional councilor of Lazio in the group of Brothers of Italy) arrived as a sign of thanks to the Ascoli community for the solidarity shown in the post-earthquake period of 2016. But to the fans of the Samb was not enough, just as the reconciling words of Massimo, brother of the coach, were not enough, who with a comment on the Facebook page of the rossoblù club recalled the times of the old Ballarin stadium, where the young Pirozzi went as boys to those who were the golden years of Samb in Serie B. The company has not yet made an official decision, but in the meantime it has canceled the presentation conference scheduled for Saturday morning and the team’s training sessions have been directed by the goalkeeper coach Visi and the coach of the Alfonsi Juniors. Why the fans have decided: the marriage between Samb and Pirozzi doesn’t have to be done. And in the end, most likely, it won’t happen.

December 17 – 9:03 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

#Samb #chooses #Pirozzi #bench #Ultras #unleashed #support #Ascoli #skip