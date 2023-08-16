The definitive collapse of the deal that should have brought the Udinese player to Milan unleashed the Nerazzurri on social media. Disappointment with the market made so far prevails. ​Someone, however, looks further and focuses on Sensi

A full-blown bolt of lightning, even if not exactly out of the blue given the push and pull of the last few days. The failed marriage between Samardzic and Inter following the renegotiation attempts of the father-agent has created an authentic social earthquake among the Nerazzurri people, who are now divided between criticism of the player and the Viale della Liberazione club. “The farce is over”, declares a fan on Twitter, while some take it ironically, pointing out the mistake of the market experts, who had announced the closure of the deal.

BLACK CLOUDS — The mood of the fans seems to have fallen under the heels, so much so that there are those who recall dark times. "I don't know if you've noticed it, but – points out a fan – every time we go to the Champions League final, an inexorable decline begins". And again: "humiliating circus for the fans. Now the market is closed because "crystal" Sensi scored in two friendlies by playing ten minutes at the pace of an oratory and for the Scalano defender Dimarco or Carlos Augusto because Lazaro made a cross against a Serie D team".

LOOK OVER — At the same time, it is also true that not all evils have a silver lining. Those who believe in a grand relaunch of the Marche region think so. "There is much regret. I hope with all my heart that Sensi, after years of various disasters, proves to be up to being the top quality player he is". It is useless to tear your clothes thinking about the future, because – someone underlines – "the present counts. Reality says that Sensi (if he's fine of course) is better than the Serbian. Now this blessed money must be spent where we are discovered".

RIGHT LIKE THIS — The party of those who are convinced that, given the circumstances, Inter were right to let go without giving in to the mood swings of the Serbian and his entourage was also fairly large. “Finally a team that displays con…nes against player agents, the real bane of football. Well done Inter, well done Marotta”. For many fans, the Serbian has shown himself to be a sort of troublemaker to keep away from: “I’ve never regretted losing people who create problems, go where you want”.