One point each between Salernitana and the Friulians at the end of a balanced game. It all happens in the second half: the host advantage with the Serbian, the Senegalese striker draws

From our correspondent Francesco Velluzzi – Salerno

A decisive shock is needed with the changes to Salernitana to avoid defeat against Udinese in their debut at Arechi, in front of the president of the Region Vincenzo De Luca, but without its president Danilo Iervolino, who was stuck in Rome by bad weather. It's a draw (1-1) just because Udinese start and approach the game better, they nearly took the lead in the end of the first fraction (great Ochoa) and found it 12′ into the second half with the man who has to drag them along, Lazar Samardzic. After the goal, however, he stops, gets lost, stops playing and suffers the goal of the striker Dia (16 goals in the last tournament) and the plays of the Candreva-Martegani duo that create continuous apprehension among the black and whites who, however, seem to have less quality compared to last season. Seen like this, it is logical to think that both teams will have to fight a lot this year. But in Udine they are ready to run for cover with new additions (Pereyra, a striker and at least one defender)

first half — After the delivery of the plaque to Gyomber who controls Rome has crossed the finish line of 100 games in the grenade shirt, we play. For him promotion to A and two salvations. A pillar in Paolo Sousa's three-man defence, who fields only "old" grenades and none of the new ones, not even the expected Legowski to whom Bohinen is preferred. A choice that initially doesn't seem right because Norwegian is slow, awkward, makes so many mistakes. Udinese starts the match. Sottil chooses Ferreira and not Ebosele for the races, and reconfirms Kamara on the left. Samardzic is there, but he can only be seen in the 27th minute when Salernitana loses a ball and he drops two and goes for a shot: deflected. Little is seen of football, apart from some preciousness of the usual Candreva and Dia who carries the 10 on his shoulders. Salernitana lights up only after 30 ', that is, after the break for a drink. Bohinen, pushed by the coach who asked him for more in the short interval, created danger with a nice, slightly high shot. But just as the home team exalts its curve a bit (attacks there) it is Udinese who creates two goals: from a corner in the 44th minute Lucca stands out the only time with a header, but Ochoa is very attentive. The Mexican goalkeeper is even better when in the 47th minute on a header that favors Kabasele he performs a real feat avoiding the disadvantage.

emotions in the shoot — Technicians don't change. And Ochoa doesn't change either, who starts the second half as he finished the first: he sends a well placed Thauvin torpedo into the corner. But in the 8th minute Paulo Sousa tries to shake things up by substituting Bohinen for the debutant Martegani. Salernitana is unrecognizable compared to the away match in Rome: inconsistent, legless and never proactive. Udinese hit a few yellow cards, but realized they could sink and took the lead in the 12th minute. Kamara starts everything, whose throw finds the head of Lucca: excellent the bank on Pirola for Samardzic who arrives undisturbed and hits with his left foot. Sousa's reaction is still in the substitutions: Bradaric and Cabral are also in for the dull Mazzocchi and Botheim. No module change. In the 22nd minute the grenades are still at risk: Samardzic with his back heel frees Lovric who still finds Ochoa reactive. But Salernitana with the new ones is another. Kastanos jumps and Silvestri blocks. But the Friulian goalkeeper was unable to do anything in the 27th minute on the splendid action that starts from Martegani: he finds Candreva, who sends Dia to kick splendidly who surprises the inattentive Ferreira and equalises. Now the home team believes it and in fact Silvestri is good on Martegani and even better on Candreva, primed by the excellent number 7, sending a big blow into the corner. But the Friulian goalkeeper is always the protagonist: first with a hasty exit, then blocks Cabral. Sousa's team tries to the end, with Sottil's team on the ropes, but there are no more flashes and the match ends in a draw. Rightly.