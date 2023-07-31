Samardzic to Inter, but the transfer of Fabbian to Udinese

Lazar Samardzic will be an Inter player. There is no official announcement, but we are working on the details to close the deal. There is an agreement for the 21-year-old midfielder of Udinese and the Serbian national team. A quality graft for Simone Inzaghi’s team: a modern player who can play as an attacking midfielder or midfielder, but also as a playmaker in front of the defence. A fixed portion of 15 million euros will go to the Friulian club (payable in several installments).

Plus the sale of the young Nerazzurri talent Giovanni Fabbian, rated 10. The midfielder born in 2003, back from an excellent season in Serie B with Reggina – 36 games and 8 goals – will be sacrificed by Inter to get to Samardzic. Marotta, however, would not want to lose control of the player and he will try to get a ‘recompra’ (with costs rising over the years) or at least an option with Udinese in the event of a future sale. The sacrifice of the young man follows theFrattesi affairwho moved from Sassuolo on a loan with an obligation to buy and with the 22-year-old forward moving to Emilia Samuel Mulattieri (fresh from a good season in Frosinone with 12 goals scored).

Inter transfer market, Scamacca surpasses Balogun and Morata for the attack

In attack between Balogun (so the offer is 35 million plus bonuses, the money that would have been invested in Lukaku) and Morata (quotations decreasing for the Spanish striker of Atletico Madrid) the quotations of Gianluca Scamacca are growing and he becomes the first name on the Inter notebook. Roma proposed to West Ham an onerous loan with the right to buy out which can turn into an obligation based on attendance and qualification for the next Champions League. A deal around 22-23 million. Mourinho needs a striker given Abraham’s injury and Pinto will try to speed up the negotiation these days. The Hammers, however, want the sale outright or with obligation clauses that are easier to implement. And Inter has taken official steps with the English club for the former Sassuolo center forward.

Subscribe to the newsletter

