Lazar Samardzic and his fiancée left the hotel near San Siro where he stayed in recent days and are returning by car to Udine. After he had already undergone the medical tests and found an agreement for a five-year contract with Inter (the understanding between Udinese and the nerazzurri has been there for some time, but at this point…), the change of attorney (from Pimenta at L10S Sports, with his father in any case leading the story) caused an earthquake in the negotiation: the willingness of the new agents to ask for more money for commissions and for the hiring of the Juventus number 24 annoyed the managers of viale della Liberazione who on Friday they… repulsed the onslaught of the footballer’s entourage.

adamant inter

—

Between 12 and 13 August there were new telephone contacts, but the Zhang family club remains adamant and at this point, also as a matter of principle, considers it essential not to give in: it does not accept that the cards on the table have changed in this way. Udinese, equally irritated by the failure to collect from the sale of their jewel (4.5 million for the loan, 16 for the obligation to buy plus 2 for bonuses), will welcome the player back and await further developments. Only a “repentance” by Samardzic, who has returned to Udine after having warned Inter, can lead to closing a deal that already seemed in place. Otherwise West Ham or, who knows, Juventus who have been following the player for some time will enter.