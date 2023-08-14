Today is the day of Carlos Augusto’s medical examinations, but also that of the definitive answer from the complex undergrowth around Samardzic: either inside or out. Either the old agreements established with Rafaela Pimenta, weaver of the Inter-Udinese negotiation before being defenestrated, are confirmed, or the Serbian will no longer wear the Nerazzurri. Yesterday the mood tended towards gray among the executives on the matter: creeping pessimism despite the fact that the game is not over yet. Of course, the club is furious at the ways and times in which father-master Mladen and the new agency, L10S Sports, have entered the play as parties.