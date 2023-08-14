– Ferrara
Today is the day of Carlos Augusto’s medical examinations, but also that of the definitive answer from the complex undergrowth around Samardzic: either inside or out. Either the old agreements established with Rafaela Pimenta, weaver of the Inter-Udinese negotiation before being defenestrated, are confirmed, or the Serbian will no longer wear the Nerazzurri. Yesterday the mood tended towards gray among the executives on the matter: creeping pessimism despite the fact that the game is not over yet. Of course, the club is furious at the ways and times in which father-master Mladen and the new agency, L10S Sports, have entered the play as parties.
moodiness
—
And the fact that Lazar (who has already supported the visits) has returned to Udine awaiting the decision is not a positive sign, despite continuing to say privately that he hopes for the Nerazzurri. Udinese is also an irritated spectator, who care about the 20 million sale and Fabbian’s fate. Nothing is excluded: if West Ham were to sell Paqueta, they could make an attempt. Or, who knows, Juve. In an Inter without Samardzic, however, Sensi could stay
