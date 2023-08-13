For the moment Inter are adamant about Lazar Samardzic: no to another meeting with the father and the new representatives of the German naturalized Serbian midfielder. For the viale della Liberazione club, nothing has changed with respect to the agreement reached with Rafaela Pinenta, who is currently no longer part of the deal because the Udinese talent proxy is no longer in her hands by choice of the player and her family. For Marotta, Ausilio and Baccin, the signing of Samardzic and above all the proxies of the deal remain the same. There is no need for new summits after Friday’s one which did not produce what the Serb’s father expected or more money for him and his son. Inter expects the player to sign a contract until 2028 by Monday.