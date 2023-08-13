The club’s position does not change: the agreement reached in recent days with Rafaela Pimenta, the player’s former agent, is valid. Inzaghi expects white smoke
For the moment Inter are adamant about Lazar Samardzic: no to another meeting with the father and the new representatives of the German naturalized Serbian midfielder. For the viale della Liberazione club, nothing has changed with respect to the agreement reached with Rafaela Pinenta, who is currently no longer part of the deal because the Udinese talent proxy is no longer in her hands by choice of the player and her family. For Marotta, Ausilio and Baccin, the signing of Samardzic and above all the proxies of the deal remain the same. There is no need for new summits after Friday’s one which did not produce what the Serb’s father expected or more money for him and his son. Inter expects the player to sign a contract until 2028 by Monday.
alternative to samardzic
—
What will happen if the autograph doesn’t arrive? In viale della Liberazione they ensure that the deal would blow up and that Samardzic would return to Udinese, far from happy with the situation that has arisen. Will this really be the ending? The protagonists, on both sides, are convinced that an agreement will be found, but, if on the footballer’s side they are optimistic about the white smoke thanks to an improved offer from the Zhang family club, Inter hopes (understatement) that the midfielder has a repentance and doesn’t want to question what could be the “key” transfer of his career. Tomorrow, despite being Sunday, there will be no shortage of contacts. Inzaghi hopes that there will also be a happy ending.
#Samardzic #Inter #meeting #father #talk #Monday #ultimatum
Leave a Reply