Lazar Samardzic at Inter could skip. The player had already undergone his medical tests, then went to the Nerazzurri club headquarters to sign the contract, but something broke there. Or jammed. Rafaela Pimenta did not show up at the meeting: there were other intermediaries alongside the father of the 21-year-old Serbian talent compared to the early stages of the negotiation, with the intention of re-discussing the numbers already negotiated. Which Inter didn’t like; the Suning club is determined not to move on the agreement it thought it had already reached with the player and his representatives.

Samardzic-Inter, ultimatum from Marotta. Transfer market news

Samardzic – Inter … and now? The situation has stalled, but the nerazzurri made it clear that they did not want to satisfy the new demands of the midfielder under Udinese and his entourage. So, Marotta and Ausilio are waiting for a reply of acceptance of the economic agreements already made by and no later than the weekend. Otherwise the deal will be considered canceled and Samardzic will return to Sottil’s orders (among other things, West Ham fell on the player).

The future of Giovanni Fabbian is also linked to the dealbut Udinese will decide what to do with the Inter midfielder: the negotiation is unrelated to the Samardzic affair.

