The turning point in a deal that seemed already concluded made the Nerazzurri go into a rage: “Enough of being fooled”, “The only one who makes us look bad is him, and at this point…”

Francis Sessa

Bitterness. Disappointment. The news of the sharp slowdown in the Samardzic deal has thrown most of the Inter fans into despair. The theme shot into the trend in just a few minutes, also because the Nerazzurri have been waiting for days for the official transfer of Lazar to Milan. But nothing: the cards on the table change and everything stops, for now.

"Now tell me how a club should react in the face of these money games when everything was done. Should it fall in front of the conditions of the new father-agent when an agreement was already there? Ah well, if he is such a beautiful personality your…". These are the words of a fan.

NEGATIVE — Despondency travels fast on social media. “Samardzic’s father creates an ad hoc company by offloading the attorney who had concluded the deal with Inter. He shows up at the office and asks for more money. Anything goes, but getting taken for the f*** like that. was Messi.”

Or again: “In any case, despite esteeming Samardzic as a player, his incredible style has dropped. Most of these talents are badly managed, first of all by the family”.

In short: the behavior of the father-agent did not go down well with the Inter fans. “When we were children, it was said that families were the ruin of children in football schools because they were coaches, but today they have evolved: they are agents and they are the ruin of football players anyway”.

There were many impatient Inter fans on Twitter, and therefore now disappointed: "Too much class… we weren't used to it". "Think what you want but in this story the only one who makes us look bad is Samardzic himself, and at this point I hope they are hiding an offer….".

There is also room for irony. There are those who remember Biabiany, who in 2014 had already taken photos with the AC Milan scarf before the turnaround due to heart problems. Or those who greet Samardzic as if he were an Inter player sold on the market: “0 appearances, 0 goals, 0 assists, 0 trophies: thanks for everything”.