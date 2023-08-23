Another reply to Samardzic’s father. This time it is Aleksander Kolarov, a former Serbian full-back from Inter, Roma, Lazio and City who stopped playing in 2022. Rafaela Pimenta, heir to Mino Raiola, that’s how he replied to Mladen Samardzicguilty of having accused her of being the reason for the break between Inter and his son: “For me the facts speak for themselves – declared Pimenta -. From the meeting with him and his wife together with Kolarov in my office in Montecarlo, to his request addressed to Udinese to speak directly with me”.