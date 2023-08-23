The former full-back thus responds to the Gazzetta to the statements of Mladen, father of the Serbian midfielder
Another reply to Samardzic’s father. This time it is Aleksander Kolarov, a former Serbian full-back from Inter, Roma, Lazio and City who stopped playing in 2022. Rafaela Pimenta, heir to Mino Raiola, that’s how he replied to Mladen Samardzicguilty of having accused her of being the reason for the break between Inter and his son: “For me the facts speak for themselves – declared Pimenta -. From the meeting with him and his wife together with Kolarov in my office in Montecarlo, to his request addressed to Udinese to speak directly with me”.
the reply
—
This is Kolarov’s comment to the Gazzetta dello Sport: “I fully confirm Rafaela Pimenta’s version, it was I who introduced him to his father and I also attended some meetings accompanying my brother. Your version is absolutely true, I’m sorry to have heard from boy’s dad so many lies”.
