Judicial decision determines that companies involved in the environmental disaster pay for studies to assess the results of the tragedy

The 4th Federal Civil and Agrarian Court of Belo Horizonte determined, on Tuesday (31.jan.2023), that the SamarcoVale, BHP Billiton and the Renova Foundation to pay for studies of risks to human health, ecological, toxicological and epidemiological in the region affected by the rupture of the Mariana dam (MG) in 2015. full of the decision (325 KB).

The funding of the aforementioned studies has been a point of intense debate between the Public Ministry and the companies, as the mining companies claim that it is not possible to prove that the objects of the studies have a causal relationship with the environmental disaster.

The court decision assigned the burden of proof of causality to Samarco and the elaboration of a daily fine, as well as the adoption of execution measures that guarantee the practical result of the measure.

The court also determined that the CIF (Interfederative Committee), body chaired by Ibama (Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources) develop a model for carrying out the studies.

questioned by Power360 regarding the values ​​for carrying out the studies, the court replied that it is waiting for the CIF model.

“We will only have visibility on values ​​as soon as the Interfederative Committee informs the necessary values ​​in the records, at which time the companies and the Renova Foundation must deposit the necessary values ​​in the records of the judicial process.”

There is also no set date for the start of operations or a fixed amount for fines in case companies refuse to pay for studies after the disclosure of the CIF plan.

On Friday (Feb 3), the Federal Court determined that the companies Samarco, Vale and BHP Billiton promote the judicial deposit in the amount of R$ 16,490,412.94 within 10 days, to guarantee the completion of the Primary Survey of Health (Front 5) to be carried out by FGV (Fundação Getúlio Vargas).

Samarco and Vale were approached by the Power360but until the publication of this report, they had not responded to the contact.