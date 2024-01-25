Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/25/2024 – 22:07

The Federal Court ordered the mining company Samarco and its shareholders Vale and BHP to pay R$47.6 billion to repair the collective moral damages caused by the dam collapse that occurred in November 2015. According to the decision, published this Thursday (25) , the amount must be used exclusively in the impacted areas. There is still an appeal.

The collapse of the Samarco mining dam, located in the rural area of ​​Mariana (MG), released an avalanche of 39 million cubic meters of waste into the environment. Nineteen people died. The mud devastated communities along the Doce River basin, reaching its mouth in Espírito Santo.

To repair the damage caused by the tragedy, a Transaction and Conduct Adjustment Agreement (TTAC) was signed in 2016 between the federal government, the governments of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo, Samarco and shareholders Vale and BHP Billiton. Based on it, the Renova Foundation was created, an entity responsible for managing more than 40 programs. All planned measures must be paid for by the three mining companies.

More than eight years later, negotiations are underway to renegotiate the reparation process. The objective is to seal a new agreement that resolves more than 80 thousand accumulated legal cases. There are questions about the lack of autonomy of the Renova Foundation before the mining companies, the delays in rebuilding destroyed communitiescompensation amounts, non-recognition of part of those affected, among other topics.

Because it disagreed with the terms of the TTAC, the MPF also filed a public civil action in 2016. In it, all losses were estimated at R$155 billion. Although it participates in the negotiations aimed at renegotiating the reparation process, the difficulty in reaching consensus of values ​​with the mining company led the MPF to ask the judge to partially bring forward the analysis of the merits of your action.

The expectation was to obtain a conviction from the mining companies regarding compensation for collective moral damage, social damage and homogeneous individual damage. The claim was also presented together with the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG), the Public Ministry of Espírito Santo (MPES), the Public Defender's Office of the Union (DPU), the Public Defender's Office of Minas Gerais and the Public Defender's Office of Espírito Santo .

It was in response to this request that federal judge Vinícius Cobucci condemned the mining companies. He assessed that there was, in the tragedy, “a systemic offense against the fundamental rights of the community, which obviously includes the enjoyment of environmental benefits”. Therefore, he considered that the process is ripe to establish compensation for collective moral damages.

“The state of affairs before the disaster will not return. The development perspectives of the communities and their members that existed at the time of the rupture no longer exist. In addition to the individual suffering of each victim, the ideal of collectivity, as an element that unites people in the affected communities and the environment in which they lived, was negatively impacted”, he added.

The MPF and the other Justice institutions that signed the request released a collective note considering that the decision guarantees reparation for violated human rights. “The damage to the community caused by the disaster has already been sufficiently proven in the records”, records the text.

Searched for by Brazil Agency, Samarco said it would not comment and BHP Billiton said it was not notified about the decision. In a statement, Vale also stated that it had not been notified, but noted that an appeal could be filed and stated that it would speak out in the process. The mining company also said that it is committed to supporting full reparation and that it maintains the contributions made to the Renova Foundation, in compliance with the provisions of the TTAC.

“Until December 2023, R$34.7 billion had been allocated to repair and compensation actions under the responsibility of Renova. Of this amount, R$14.4 billion went to the payment of individual compensation and R$2.7 billion in Emergency Financial Aid, totaling R$17.1 billion that benefited at least 438 thousand people”, adds the text released by Vale .

Verdict

In the sentence, Cobucci refuted arguments from mining companies who claimed that the issue was already being resolved within the scope of the TTAC. According to the judge, the agreement programs respond in part to material reparation. He noted that the mining companies stated in the TTAC that they do not admit any responsibility for the tragedy.

As collective moral damage presupposes the express recognition of the causal link, it should only be compensated in the event of admission of responsibility or judicial conviction. This way, this damage would not even exist for TTAC.

To calculate the value of the sentence, Cobucci used judicial precedents from the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) that equated compensation for collective moral damage to compensation for material damage. Thus, he considered data disclosed by the mining companies themselves in the case files: R$31.7 billion would have been allocated to repair and compensation programs and around R$16 billion to individual compensation, totaling R$47.6 billion .

The amount must be allocated to the Fund for the Defense of Diffuse Rights (FDD), established by law and regulated by Decree 1306/1994. It is administered by a management council attended by representatives of the executive and civil society. The MPF also has a seat. The resources cannot be allocated to projects outside the affected municipalities.

The judge pointed out that the conviction is also intended to act as a guarantee of non-repetition and recalled the tragedy that occurred in Brumadinho (MG). In the episode, which turns exactly five years old This Thursday (25), the collapse of a Vale dam cost the lives of 270 people and impacted communities in the Paraopeba River basin. “The lack of an adequate legal response, at the opportune time, possibly contributed to the collapse of the dam in Brumadinho in 2019,” he wrote.

Too much damage

The other requests presented by the MPF and other justice institutions were not accepted. Cobucci considered that social damage is not an autonomous category and is inserted within collective moral damage.

Regarding the request for compensation for homogeneous individual damages, the judge considered that if the request were granted it would lead to an extremely generic conviction. According to him, the MPF did not indicate categories of groups affected and should also present evidence that attests to the relationship between the tragedy and the damage to each of these categories.

Furthermore, it would also be appropriate to indicate parameters and procedures for later identification of victims and establishment of a method for calculating compensation. The judge signaled, however, that the issue can be re-analyzed in a new request that meets the minimum requirements.

Reviews

When analyzing the issue, Cobucci also criticized the conduct of the mining companies and the Renova Foundation in the reparation process. He noted that the entity's administrative expenses, in the order of R$31.2 billion, are equivalent to the R$31.7 billion spent on repair and compensation programs. “This money was not converted into actions in favor of those affected and there are very questionable expenses such as the millions of reais spent on advertising which, in fact, appeared to be the outlines of a marketing campaign,” he wrote.

The judge also noted that the Renova Foundation promoted agreements without taking into account public law precepts. He cites the example of the simplified compensation system, called Novel, through which part of the compensation was paid. This system was later considered null in a court decision.

“There was a privatization of collective rights by allowing an apocryphal commission of those affected to act on behalf of everyone, without the necessary participation of the MP. Agreements were submitted for approval, without the prior manifestation of the actors involved in the TTAC and without the observance of its rites, a technique widely used by Renova”, he pointed out.