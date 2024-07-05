Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/05/2024 – 20:52

A new hearing to negotiate a new agreement to repair the damage caused by the collapse of the Samarco mining company’s dam ended without an agreement. The parties were unable to overcome their main differences during the meeting, held this Friday (5) at the Regional Federal Court of the 6th Region (TRF-6), in Belo Horizonte.

The discussions, which have been going on for more than two years, seek a solution to several problems that have not yet been resolved. More than 85,000 lawsuits are pending in the Brazilian Judiciary, almost nine years after the tragedy that caused 19 deaths and impacted the populations of dozens of municipalities up to the mouth of the river in Espírito Santo. There are public civil lawsuits, collective and individual lawsuits.

The lack of consensus on the amounts persists. Samarco and its shareholders Vale and BHP Billiton have not presented a new offer. The latest proposal calls for the allocation of another R$82 billion in cash, an amount that would be transferred to the federal government, the governments of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo, and the municipalities over 20 years. Another R$21 billion would be invested through actions to be developed by Samarco or its shareholders.

A The Union and the governments of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo want at least R$109 billion in cash, with payments over 12 years. At Friday’s hearing, however, the discussion about the amounts was not the central point. Another disagreement deserved more attention from the parties, the monitoring of contaminated areas. The governments want the mining companies to assume some obligations. The meeting ended without an agreement on the issue.

In addition to the mining companies, the Union and the two states, the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPF), the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Minas Gerais (MPMG), the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Espírito Santo (MPES), the Public Defender’s Office of the Union (DPU) and the public defender’s offices of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo are also participating in the negotiations. The justice institutions have aligned themselves with the positions of the three governments.

A Brazil Agency reached out to those involved in the negotiations. According to Samarco, negotiations are ongoing and comply with confidentiality agreements. The mining company expressed confidence in the parties’ ability to reach a consensus. Vale reported that it remains “engaged in the mediation process conducted by TRF-6 and seeks, together with the authorities involved, to establish an agreement that guarantees fair and full reparation for the affected people and the environment.” BHP Billiton said it is committed to seeking solutions that conclude a process of fair and full reparation for people and the environment.

The Minas Gerais government defended, in a note, a fair agreement with swift implementation, and assessed that, although some impasses persist, there has been progress. “There is still a difference between the companies’ proposal and the amount demanded by the Government. Therefore, negotiations will continue, on a schedule to be defined by the TRF-6”, adds the text.

The AGU reported that it will not comment on the new hearing and the MPF advised that information about the meeting be requested from the TRF-6.

In June, those affected by the tragedy held a demonstration in front of the TRF-6 building to demand participation in the negotiations. They criticized the negotiations being held in secret, without the presence of entities representing the impacted communities. A note distributed by the Movement of People Affected by Dams (MAB) included an assessment by the member of the entity’s national coordination, Thiago Alves. “We have been following the situation for almost 9 years. We are well aware of the damage caused and the consequences that will continue to impact the lives of those affected. Neither the values ​​nor the way this agreement is being constructed will resolve the situation.”

Currently, the reparation process is being conducted in accordance with the agreement signed a few months after the tragedy between Samarco, Vale, BHP Billiton, the Federal Government and the governments of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo. Called the Transaction and Conduct Adjustment Agreement (TTAC), it establishes a series of reparation actions involving various issues such as individual compensation, reconstruction of destroyed communities, environmental recovery, support for rural producers, among other actions.

All measures are conducted by the Renova Foundation, which was created based on the agreement. The mining companies are responsible for appointing the majority of members in the entity’s governance structure. They are also responsible for ensuring the necessary resources. At the time, the MPMG and the MPF opposed this agreement. Later, alleging a lack of autonomy on the part of the Renova Foundation vis-à-vis the mining companies, the MPMG even requested the entity’s extinction in court. In data published on its website, the Renova Foundation claims that more than R$36.5 billion has already been invested in the reparation process.