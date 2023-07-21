Samarate massacre, Maja sentenced to life imprisonment. The surviving son also in the courtroom: “I will never forgive him”

Alessandro Maja, the designer who killed his wife and daughter with hammers, reducing his other son to death, was sentenced to life imprisonment. The judges of the Court of Assizes of Busto Arsizio also sentenced the 57-year-old to 18 months of daytime isolation for the double murder and attempted murder that took place on 3 and 4 May 2022 in the family villa in Samarate, in the province of Varese.

Nicolò, 24 years old and the only survivor, was present in the courtroom, accompanied by his grandfather, Giulio Pivetta, who is assisting him in the long rehabilitation period following the attack in which he was seriously injured. “I think I will never forgive him, what he did will accompany me for life but I need to understand,” said the boy.

“For this reason, about a month ago we exchanged letters and I would like to meet him. I wrote to him asking him the reasons for his gesture and if our life was worth something to him. He replied that my reasoning is flawless. He essentially agreed with me but he didn’t articulate an answer, as I expected. And, probably, there isn’t even an answer”.