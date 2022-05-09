Samarate, the new investigations by investigators on the accounts and offices of Alessandro Maja

The offices in Milan, where Alessandro Maja he worked as an architect. Investigators have made important discoveries about the man, but also about the agreement he had with his wife. She had the largest share of the company he had formed.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

Law enforcement believe the dad was obsessed with money and the possibility of becoming poor. Probably because over the years they had made wrong investments.

The tragedy of this family occurred in the morning of Wednesday 4th May, around 6.30. In their house which is located in Samaratein the province of Varese.

Dad in a moment of killing spree, ha killed first the wife who slept on the sofa. Then her daughter Giulia, just 16 years old, who was in her bed and killed her son Nicolò. The latter managed to wake up on time and a run away.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

The man also tried to take their own life, but having failed in his goal, he went out and asked for help from the neighbors. Upon arrival of the agents it was in shock and was hospitalized, where he is still today.

The new investigations on Alessandro Maja

Investigators are now at work to understand the motive which prompted the man to carry out this family massacre. For everyone they were people calm and serene. Neighbors never noticed anything strange.

Maja was a very successful architect. Her offices in Milan are now downstairs seizure and law enforcement is also investigating his accounts banking and everything seems to be in order.

Furthermore, they found that the couple had a financial agreement, formed at the moment of the wedding. They had opened a fund that had to meet their needs and that his wife Stefania, appeared to be in possession of majority of the shares of the company set up by her husband Alessandro Maja.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

The man, however, in recent times, had matured one great obsession with savings. Probably due to bad investments the two had made over the years. Investigators think they have borrowed outside the bank and may have received some threats.