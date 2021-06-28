In the city of Zhigulevsk, Samara Region, rescuers helped a six-year-old boy who swallowed water and stopped breathing. This was reported by the press service of the search and rescue service (PSS) of the region.

The incident took place last Sunday, June 27, in the water area of ​​the city beach. According to the ministry, a woman with two children of six and seven years old was resting on the banks of the Volga when she noticed that the youngest child was not around, writes NIA Samara…

Within five minutes, rescuers lifted the boy from the bottom 3.5 m deep and brought him to the shore. By that time, the child was no longer breathing. The MSS officers provided the victim with first aid and brought him to consciousness. Then the rescued person was handed over to doctors.

On the same day, in the Kotlassky district of the Arkhangelsk region, eyewitnesses returned to life a seven-year-old boy who choked while swimming. It is known that the child was by the river without parents.