Saturday, July 22, 2023, 6:49 p.m.







comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Sarah, Ella, Betty, Billie and… Samara. The singer from the Bronx has everything to be the voice of jazz for Generation Z. On TikTok, where stars are now born, she enchants thousands of followers. In his genes, grandparents from The Savettes group and father …

This content is exclusive for subscribers