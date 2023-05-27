Samantha Weinsteinactress and voice actress known for being part of the cast of the film Carrie (remake of the 1976 film of the same name) and having lent her voice to Chiku in Babar and the Adventures of Badoudied at the age of 28 years.

The news was disclosed via a statement from Weinstein’s family posted on the actress’ Instagram account, revealing that she passed away on Sunday. May 14th.

Sam died on May 14 at 11:25 am surrounded by her loved ones at Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto. After two and a half years of cancer treatment and a lifetime of jet-setting around the world, voicing a plethora of cartoon animals, making music, and learning more about life than most people ever would , is off to her next adventure.

Samantha Weinstein had previously shared her cancer experience via social media, revealing in January of 2021 that she underwent emergency surgery for a rare form of ovarian cancer.

Born in Toronto, Ontario, the March 20, 1995Samantha Weinstein started acting at the age of six yearsappearing in films such as Siblings, Ninth Street Chronicles And The Stone Angel.

Her performance in 2006’s Big Girl earned her theACTRA Award as Outstanding performancemaking it the most young performer ever to take home this award. Outside of acting she was also the lead singer and guitarist in the band Killer Virgins.

In 2021, he wrote an essay for LoveWhatMatters.com where he talks about his experience with cancer. Plus it is married and she declared herself non-binary.

In closing, there is nothing we can do but send our deepest condolences to Samantha Weinstein’s family, friends and fans.