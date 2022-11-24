Samantha Steenwijk proved why tonight Secret duets would do well to turn on a voice changer with some secret singing partners. Upon hearing the real voice, she guessed who it was within seven seconds(!) while the rest of the panel had no idea. “Yeah, sure!”

In the RTL 4 singing show, well-known artists duet with someone they cannot see. Using the voice and some hints, they have to guess who is on the other side of a thick wall. That can be a professional vocalist, but also a celebrity who is not known to be able to sing.

In rare cases, the makers also use a distorter. That happens when they fear that the voice is too recognizable, said presenter Jamai Loman when Hans de Booij recently participated. Tonight it happened for the second time, as rapper Donnie kicked off the show with his duet.

The guessing panel – tonight consisting of Eva Simons, Frans Bauer, Samantha and Donnie – could do very little with the clues from the hints video. There was a can of black paint. Did that refer to the surname Schilder and was it the Volendam singer Nick? Samantha thought in the same direction, but then about former BZN star Anny.

Marbles also passed by in the video, which put Frans Bauer on the trail of the marble show marble mania. Was it host Winston Gerschtanowitz? Eva Simons came with Robert ten Brink, as a heart-shaped pillow was also shown and he All you need is love presents. It later became clear in the studio that it was a woman, but that was it. The voice, in the first part of the duet sounding like the famous Crazy Frog, did not ring a bell.

In the second part of She knows the deformer went off. Steenwijk needed a total of seven seconds. "Yeah, sure!" she exclaimed. Samantha couldn't even imagine that Eva and Frans didn't hear it. They were stunned and got nowhere when Jamai reported as the last hint that the secret singer had a 'sick hit'. "I listened to this woman so much and sang myself," said Samantha. "A voice out of thousands."

The black paint turned out to refer to Swart, the real last name of the secret singer. The heart pillow with arms had to do with Put your arm around me, a hit by the artist from 1983. You use marbles when playing outside, something the singer was once invited to in a song. And whoever scores a 'sick' hit, of course calls the doctor, in this case doctor Bernhard from the 1976 hit. Bonnie St. Claire (73) stood behind the wall.

,,No, no, no”, Eva just shouted, who had eventually bet her money on Corry Konings. Frans Bauer didn’t even dare say what he had filled in. The ‘sick hit’ reminded him of the song uncle Jan by Willeke Alberti, in which the subject cannot be saved by a doctor. So he wrote down Alberti. ,,I’m completely stunned, completely out of my mind”, he said.

Bonje Cornelia Swart, as Bonnie is really called, has been in the business for 56 years and scored several hits in the 70s and 80s. In recent years she struggled with alcohol addiction, but nowadays she is sober and has a different attitude to life. She feels like she's only just started, she told our magazine Mezza. Watch Bonnie's revelation below, with a piece of Doctor Bernhard:





