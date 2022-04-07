Vlogger Yvonne Coldeweijer finds ‘two corrections and the removal of the video about Samantha Steenwijk’ enough. She’s got it to go to trial next Friday. She will let this site know. Samantha Steenwijk’s lawyer confirms that they are taking Coldeweijer to court to demand a rectification and compensation after Yvonne told Life of Yvonne on her ‘juice channel’ that Steenwijk uses diet pills.

#Samantha #Steenwijk #demands #rectification #money #Yvonne #Coldeweijer #Arent #rectifications