Samantha Power, administrator of USAID and sent by President Joe Biden to the possession of Gustavo Petro, said on Tuesday that Your country will try to further strengthen the alliance with a country that is already “the strongest ally” of the United States in the region.

“I am very excited to attend President Petro’s inauguration later this week, elected with a platform that points to the advancement of social equity and inclusive growth, in parallel with the protection of human rights and the environment,” Power said. which also highlighted the origin of Vice President Francia Márquez and her work in defense of the most marginalized and disproportionately affected communities by decades of armed conflict.

Power made the remarks during the swearing-in ceremony for Anupama Rajaraman, who will serve as USAID’s new director in Colombia.

“As we have done during other administrations, including the outgoing Iván Duque administration, we will seek to strengthen relations between our two countries and peoples. Over the decades, USAID has partnered with Colombia to advance a shared peacebuilding agenda. , strengthening of democracy, climate change, and the inclusion of Afro and indigenous communities,” said the official who will lead the US delegation to the inauguration, which includes the National Security Advisor for the Western Hemisphere, Juan González.

According to Power, the country is “at a time of significant change”.

In turn, he stressed that the new USAID official “will continue to support the inclusive development of marginalized and indigenous communities, will help in the fight against climate change and the protection of the environment, will support the Venezuelan refugees who have been generously admitted and will work with Colombians to consolidate the peace they so desire.

Rajaraman had previously been assigned to the US embassy in Colombia as deputy director in the office for Democracy, Governance and Human Rights, a role that Power said brought her very close to the Wayuu community in La Guajira.

In his speech, Power highlighted the work that Ambassador Juan Carlos Pinzón has been doing, whom he discovered as a person who sets and achieves goals, highlighting, among other things, the declaration of Colombia as an Extra NATO Ally of the United States and the approval of the largest budget for the country in a decade.

