Samantha Migliore, first autopsy outcome revealed: “Significant amount of silicone in the blood”

“A significant amount of silicone in the blood”. This is the first outcome the autopsy on the body of Samantha Migliore, who died at the age of 35 on 21 April in Maranello, in the province of Modena. The woman had undergone a aesthetic treatment at home, addressing a 50-year-old of Brazilian origin, an event organizer. A treatment, among other things, paid a good 1200 euros.

“I think with today’s exam,” comments the lawyer Daniele Pizziwho represents the 35-year-old’s husband and who has appointed Professor Arnaldo Migliorini, “The responsibility for death has been ascertained”. Now the analyzes will continue and the conclusions will be filed in 90 days. From the first results it would seem that the silicone has been injected into a blood vessel.

To provide further details, the reconstruction of the husband Antonio Bevilacqua. “It was thirteen when I got back. I started to prepare lunch and my wife was locked in the room with this lady. I went to check. There were many syringes with silicone tucked under the breast. She told me she didn’t feel well. I tried to get her to let it go, but she was delighted and she wanted to go on. Then she called me again. I asked what she had given her and she said she was an anesthesia. She died in my arms ”.

