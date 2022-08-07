Death of Samantha Migliore, the first hearing for Pamela Andress will begin on October 26th

There will be on October 26 the first hearing for Pamela Andress, the abusive beautician who with her injections caused the Samantha Migliore’s death. The woman, now under house arrest, will soon have to answer for the three crimes she is accused of, after the death of her young mother.

Many remained upset from this story, which unfortunately led to the death of a woman he left behind 5 children and a husbandwith whom she had been married for just a month.

The dramatic death of this woman just barely 35 yearstook place last April 21. Precisely in his home that is located in Maranello, in the province of Modena. She had turned to Pamela Andress for a breast retouch.

However, within minutes of starting treatment, he began to blame shooting pains. The husband promptly raised the alarm to the health workers, but the latter did not arrive in time and the young mother is dead in the arms of the man she had married a few weeks earlier.

The coroner who performed the autopsy found that Samantha Migliore’s death occurred after rupture of a blood vessel. The silicone got into the veins and there was nothing more for her to do. Even taking her to the hospital wouldn’t save her life.

Pamela Andress from her husband’s account, at first, is ran away from the house. In the end, however, it is made up the day after the loss.

Death of Samantha Migliore: the crimes of Pamela Andress

From the investigations conducted by the investigators the Brazilian beautician is accused of abusive exercise of the professiondeath as a result of another crime and also failure to assist.

Pamela Andress appeared to the police only on next day the tragedy. She said she moved away from Samantha Migliore’s house, but because she had other things to do and that as soon as he knew of the death of the young victim, she went to the barracks.

The Judge for review after having checked the whole case, decided to order the House arrest in his home in Naples.