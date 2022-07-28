Meghan Markle entered the lives of the British – and, therefore, of the entire world – when her marriage commitment to Prince Henry of England was announced in November 2017. And from that very moment he dragged her entire family to fame with her, which quickly revealed the many differences they had between them. While with her mother, Doria Ragland, the relationship seemed to be perfect (in fact, she was the one who accompanied her on her arrival at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor on her wedding day), with her father, Thomas, and with the two children he had had from his first marriage, Thomas Jr. and Samantha, the tension was evident. From the first moment, Samantha (17 years older than Meghan) had her half-sister in her sights, expressing her animosity against her in interviews, letters, and even books where she was branded as, to say the least, cold and calculating Such was Samantha’s insistence on her crusade against her little sister that — when Harry and Meghan were still full members of the royal family — Scotland Yard included her on its “people to watch” list because of the risk she posed. came to “embarrass” the Windsors.

In these more than four years since the youngest son of Charles of England and the one who was the protagonist of the series Suits They have been married, Samantha has not relented in her efforts to publicly sink the now Duchess of Sussex. And she now she tries again with a complaint that, at first, seemed difficult to prosper. In March, Samantha Markle, 57, sued her sister, 40, for the famous interview she gave to Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, where she spoke of the racism they allegedly noticed within the British royal family or the problems of mental health caused by their passage through it. Samantha accused her sister of lying in some of her sentences and demanded $75,000 for it. The lawyer for the Duke and Duchess described the complaint as “absurd and baseless”, being “simply the continuation of a pattern of disturbing behavior”. However, and despite all odds, that lawsuit has gone ahead and now it has become known how Markle’s lawyers are trying to defend themselves against the complaints of her older sister, who accuses her of lying on the Oprah Winfrey show for One fact: ensure that she was an only child.

Markle’s lawyers try to prove through legal documents – that the newspaper Daily Mail has achieved—that the Duchess was not lying when she said she had been “raised as an only child.” Samantha is suing Meghan for telling the show that she had gone “from rags to riches” and that she said she had no siblings. All this, as always, from a distance: she did not attend Meghan’s wedding; in fact, they haven’t seen each other since 2008, almost 15 years ago.

“It is difficult to imagine a more personal and subjective feeling than how each one remembers their own childhood,” can be read in the court documents of the duchess’s defenders, filed in Florida, as a justification for Markle’s not a little surprising complaint. against Markle. “The plaintiff completely ignores the context of the statement, where Winfrey asks Meghan about her relationship with the plaintiff – which Winfrey refers to as ‘half-sister on the father’s side’. Meghan’s response to that question that she was raised ‘as an only child’ was obviously not meant to be a firm statement of the objective fact that she had no genetic siblings or half-siblings.”

In another of the documents, Samantha Markle complains that Meghan has launched “a premeditated campaign to destroy” her reputation and that of her father and also that the wife of Henry of England has tried to ruin their credibility so they can not ” interfere with or contradict the false narrative and vital fairy tale it has created.” The duchess’s older sister has even sued her for some of her statements that are collected in the biography of her written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, Finding Freedombut there the lawyers argue that she is not even the author of the book.

Despite the fact that Markle’s lawyers crossed out the complaint at the time as “unfounded” and assured that they would give it “the minimum necessary attention”, it seems that they are giving it more importance than even they intended. The lawsuit may border on the irrational, but in the end Samantha Markle is getting the media attention she craved. In addition, by going through the legal process, she is forcing her sister —or her lawyers— to give her an answer, which does not always leave the duchess in a good place: if the lawsuit borders on the absurd, it is normal for the same thing to happen. with defense. The British tabloids have signed up for the Markle family feast to, of course, target Meghan. But that battle against the tabloid press has been won by the Duchess, both legally and because of the distance that has separated her from the United Kingdom for two years and because of her own decision.