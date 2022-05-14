Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- With the best outfit was how the beautiful ones arrived working mothers of the SNTE 53 to their Mother’s Day celebration, which was lovingly organized by coordinator José Francisco Rochín Camacho and his team.

Celebration

The first number of the raffle was the lucky one, so that the lucky one became sovereign of the mothers of the Section 53 union, being the teacher Samantha López Herrera who received the crown and made her journey as queen. Very happy and set, the honorees enjoyed the event. Nice gifts were raffled during the celebration among the teaching mothers.