She had a reputation as a clueless girl, who went to her ball and did not know anything … Until at the age of 17 she was diagnosed with hearing loss, a 60% hearing loss, which largely explained her way of being in the world . Samantha Gilabert cried a lot that day. And yet it was the first of his new life. Nine years later, she was one of the most popular and beloved participants of ‘Operación Triunfo’ 2020, a television contest in which she ranked seventh. “That was a bubble,” he recalls. Leaving there was like leaving the womb into real life. And that is scary. But fear inspired me. He released an album (‘Nada’) and now he has just published his first book of poems. It is titled ‘My Refuge’.

In the book there is love and heartbreak in equal parts. Although its author confesses that the loss inspires him more. The singer dedicates her work to all the people who live, like her, «with dragons in their stomach: those nerves that prevent you from doing many things, that anxiety that puts me in my stomach and it’s like a dragon that is all the while spitting fire. I fight them by writing and singing. And when it has already been very serious, with therapy. I decided to go to therapy years ago and it was the best thing I could do. I have gained in security, stability and above all in knowing how to manage certain moments of my life. Without therapy I probably wouldn’t have even entered ‘OT’. “

Born in Beniarrés, an Alicante town with just over a thousand inhabitants, Samantha now has more than half a million followers on social networks and has registered more than three million views in her video clips. Curiously, when he was in high school, he became so obsessed with Tuenti that he put networks before studies. «I got to make bad decisions to seek popularity. And now that I know what fame really is, to my 15-year-old self I would say: ‘Come on, girl, focus a little.’ Because there are much more important things than being famous.

She is remembered as a “happy and normal” girl from the village, who spent hours playing in the garage with ‘barbies’. “I love. When I go to see my cousin I keep playing with them. My ‘barbies’ were very hardworking. There was the Barbie baker, the one who went fishing with the Action Man … »Her life changed when she was 17, when she was diagnosed with hearing loss, with a hearing capacity of only 40%. “My first reaction was to cry, because I was surrounded by older people with giant headphones. No one had ever explained what he had to me. I was born that way, but 25 years ago they didn’t do so many tests on babies. In the end, wearing hearing aids changed my life. I could listen to people well and attend in class without having to ask four times: How, excuse me? They thought she was clueless and it turns out that she had a disability. “

Intense, dramatic, exaggerated, funny… And a little bit of talk. This is how Samantha defines herself, famous for her daring and sincere observations about the members of the ‘OT’ jury. “I was the first to tell their faces what I thought. But I also bit my tongue, I was very soft. Reserved, embarrassing, serious and even very edge at times. That is the most private Samantha, according to the singer herself. “The edge is not on purpose, it’s just that when I don’t know people, at first, I can seem distant.”

During the contest, and now in her book, there are enough clues to confirm that the woman from Alicante fell madly in love at the Academy … “I didn’t dare to tell you anything in that bunk,” she confesses in one of her poems. «Why am I going to lie, I am referring to an ‘OT’ situation. I fell in love there in a very intense way. And I was reciprocated ». Everything indicates that the recipient was Flavio, the ‘Murcian crooner’. But she only admits that “the friendship” between them continues. In the contest, while Samantha ate the set, Flavio was eaten by shyness … “However, I am less strong than I seem and he is much stronger than he appears,” says the singer.

At 27, recently settled in Madrid, Samantha divides her time between group therapy (“once a week”), composition sessions, “many hours of thinking about new projects” and preparing for the tour. “I’m crossing fingers”. And he is no longer a member of that youth assembly that earned him the nickname ‘La’ indepe ‘de OT’. «He put me in that bag for being in a youth association of the ‘condat’, which is my region. But I have never said that I am pro-independence. And I have not said it because I am not.