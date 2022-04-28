After Samantha Migliore’s death, her husband, even though he is not the father of her children, wants to apply for custody

A really important decision is the one that Antonio Bevilacqua, the husband of Samantha Migliore, the woman who died at 35 following an illness. The man, together with his lawyer, is trying to request the custody of his wife’s 5 children, even if they are not his.

The man says that they are now destroyed and that he does not dare to leave them by alone, in this very delicate moment for all of them. He says he hears them with his children.

Samantha unfortunately is dead last Thursday 21 April. Precisely in his home in Maranello, in the province of Modena. He had just had a cosmetic breast treatment.

It was not the first time, since the investigation revealed that Pamela Andress he had done the same thing to her about 2 years ago. However, on this occasion, things did not go as planned. Unfortunately the young woman had a sickness and died before the doctors arrived.

The only suspect is back in freedom and obviously, his family is upset. The sister-in-law wanted to express the pain for this news, which none of them would never have imagined.

Death of Samantha Migliore, the request of the husband about the children

Samantha and Antonio had met about 7 months ago on social networks. He lived in Germany, but seeing how he felt about the woman, he made up his mind to return to Italy. On 12 March they also joined in marriage.

The young mom in 2020 also managed to to survive to an attempted femicide by her former partner. Consequently the latter who is also part of 3 of her children, is now in prison. This is why Antonio Bevilacqua together with his lawyer decided to request the custody of the children. He says he feels them like him. The lawyer Antonio Pizzi he said:

We are interfacing with social services to understand how to move. My client is not their father but he loves them, they are his family and his intention is to obtain foster care.

