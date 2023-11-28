Samantha de Jong has responded for the first time to the exploitation case in which she is one of the victims. The Hague reality star was allegedly drugged last year, kept awake and encouraged to do sex work. “Fortunately, they are all in custody,” De Jong says about the suspects. She reports that she is ‘going in the right direction’.
Thomas Bosman, Michiel van Gruijthuijsen
Latest update:
21:28
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Samantha #Jong #speaks #time #exploitation #case #stronger #day