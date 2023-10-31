The son of the showgirl and Luca Barbato turned 18: here is mother Samantha’s dedication on the occasion of his special day

This is definitely a golden age for Samantha DeGrenet and for his family. The son of the former competitor of Big Brother VIP, Brando, turned 18 and on the occasion of this special day the showgirl wrote a sweet and touching dedication for him. Let’s find out together what his words were.

Brando Barbato, the son Samantha De Grenet had with her husband Luca Barbato, has turned 18. The young man decided to celebrate his special day together with his family and friends. The shots of the party were shared by showgirl on his Instagram page where sweet and touching words addressed to his greatest love could not be missing.

This is the dedication that Samantha De Grenet wrote to Brando on the occasion of his 18th birthday:

Dear our love, you have our heart and you have made our lives a masterpiece. Thank you for the child you were and the man you are becoming and thank you for teaching us how to be good parents. We are a proud and grateful mother and father and on your eighteenth birthday we wish you to always be happy, peaceful and aware of how lucky you are.

And, continuing, the former competitor of Big Brother VIP he then added:

We hope you always find the energy and positivity to face difficult situations, to let go of what is not important, to push away unnecessary arguments and dramas, to never be guided by resentment, envy and pride and to get up even stronger the times you will inevitably fall and to love every single day of your life making every moment unique and special.

To then conclude: